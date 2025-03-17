March 19 Public Holiday in Madhya Pradesh for Rang Panchami

March 2025 will be a unique month, with multiple holidays scheduled. After the Holi festivities, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared a half-day holiday on March 19. It will be celebrated at schools, colleges, banks, and government offices throughout the state.

Rangpanchami Festival: A Colorful Celebration

The March 19 holiday has been announced to coincide with the festival of Rangpanchami, which is commemorated throughout the state of Madhya Pradesh. The festive event is a big one in the state capital, Bhopal, and in Indore and Ujjain.

In Indore, the Rangpanchami festival is celebrated grandly, as people come on the streets playing Holi. In Indore, the Rangpanchami festival also goes by "Ger". At the same time in Ujjain, people gather around the Mahakal complex and play Holi.

List of Holidays in March 2025

Given below is the list of holidays in March 2025:

Rang Panchami: Wednesday, 19th of March

Jumatul Vida: Friday, 28th of March

Guri Padwa: March 30 (Sunday)

Eid-ul-Fitr: March 31 (Monday)

Second Saturday: March 8

Fourth Saturday: March 22

Plan Travel and Banking in Advance

If you are going to travel or have banking work to do in March, it is important to note these holidays. Plan your schedule to avoid any inconvenience.

