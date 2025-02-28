March 13 - 16: 4 Day Public Holidays in Uttar Pradesh for Holi

The holiday season is upon us, and Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to celebrate Holi with a four-day consecutive holiday. As per the official calendar released by the state government, Lucknow, Kanpur, and other districts in Uttar Pradesh will observe holidays from March 13 to March 16, 2025.

Holiday Schedule

This is how the holidays break:

March 13, 2025 (Thursday): Holika Dahan

March 14, 2025 (Friday): Holi

March 15, 2025 (Saturday): Weekend (depending on individual organizational policies)

March 16, 2025 (Sunday): Weekend

Everything You Need to Know About the Holidays

Throughout these four days, all schools, banks, and government offices will be closed. Citizens are urged to inquire about their respective institutions before arranging their schedule, particularly for the holiday on March 15, 2025, which is dependent on individual organizational policies. With these holidays, individuals can anticipate a break that is both fun and relaxing. Put the dates in your calendar and enjoy this long holiday season!

