Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Date, Significance, and Celebrations

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival in Jainism, commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the last Tirthankara and founder of Jainism. This year, the festival falls on April 10, and Jains worldwide will celebrate with great fervour and devotion.

Who Was Lord Mahavir?

Born in 599 BC in Kundagram, Bihar, India, Lord Mahavir was the son of Queen Trishala and King Siddhartha. He ruled the kingdom for over 30 years, known for his wisdom and compassion. However, he later renounced worldly life and embarked on a spiritual journey, seeking enlightenment and understanding the true nature of existence.

Teachings of Lord Mahavir

Lord Mahavir's teachings emphasise non-violence, compassion, and respect for all living beings. He advocated for a simple and austere life, free from materialistic possessions and attachments. His principles gave rise to Jainism, a religion that promotes virtue, self-discipline, and spiritual growth.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is an occasion to celebrate Lord Mahavir's birth and teachings. Jains visit temples, offer prayers, and seek blessings. The festival is marked by processions, bhajans, and spiritual discourses promoting Lord Mahavir's philosophy and principles.

Mahavir Jayanti Celebrations

The festivities vary across communities, but common practices include:

Carrying an idol of Lord Mahavira on a chariot (Rath Yatra)

Singing devotional songs (Bhajans)

Ceremonial bath (Abhisheka) of the idol

Charitable work and community service

Visits to temples dedicated to Lord Mahavira

Prayer meets and spiritual guidance

Conclusion

Mahavir Jayanti is a celebration of Lord Mahavir's teachings and philosophy. It is an occasion to reflect on his principles of non-violence, compassion, and self-discipline. As Jains worldwide come together to celebrate this festival, they reaffirm their commitment to the path of virtue and spiritual growth.

