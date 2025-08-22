Maharashtra School Holiday Calendar 2025: Complete Holiday Schedule from Aug to Dec

Maharashtra schools are set to remain closed on several national and state holidays in the coming months, with major festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and Christmas offering extended breaks for students. Along with compulsory public holidays, some institutions may also observe optional or regional holidays depending on local customs and community presence.

Confirmed Major Holidays

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad

September 6 (Saturday): Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan)

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

October 18 to November 2: Diwali Vacation (10–15 days, dates vary by school)

November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas, followed by winter vacation

Optional/Regional Holidays

Some schools, particularly in regions like Konkan, Pune, or those with specific community presence, may observe additional holidays:

August 28: Second day of Ganesh Chaturthi

September 8: Onam (in select schools with Malayali community)

September 16: Eid-e-Ghadir (in some minority institutions)

October 20: Naraka Chaturdashi

October 21: Lakshmi Puja/Amavasya (main Diwali day – holiday in all schools)

October 22: Govardhan Puja / Padwa

October 23: Bhai Dooj

November 14: Children’s Day (holiday or half-day in some schools)

December 6: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas (holiday in many government institutions)

Longer Breaks for Students

Diwali Vacation: Mid-October to early November (about two weeks, depending on school calendar)

Christmas Vacation: Begins on December 25, continuing into the New Year

Advisory for Parents

While government schools strictly follow the official holiday list, private and CBSE schools often declare a few extra discretionary holidays for regional festivals. Parents are advised to check their child’s school calendar for exact schedules.