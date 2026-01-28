Maharashtra Declares State Holiday, 3 Days Mourning After Ajit Pawar Death

The recently released film The Raja Saab, starring pan-India star Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, has received a mixed response at the box office. While the movie managed to attract audiences, it failed to meet the high expectations of many fans, leading to growing dissatisfaction among Prabhas’s supporters.

According to reports, some fans have begun expressing their frustration by targeting director Maruthi. During the film’s pre-release event, Maruthi had jokingly said that if audiences disliked the movie, they could come to his home in Kondapur and discuss it with him directly. What was meant as a light-hearted comment has now turned into a controversial issue.

Taking the director’s words seriously, a group of Prabhas fans reportedly went to Maruthi’s residence to confront him. However, security personnel did not allow them to enter the premises due to safety concerns. This led to further anger among the fans, who then chose an unusual way to protest.

Sources say that fans started placing multiple orders using Maruthi’s home address on food delivery and quick commerce platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto. All the orders were reportedly placed with the “cash on delivery” option, creating chaos for delivery personnel and security staff, who had to turn back the delivery agents.

This strange form of protest has now become a topic of discussion on social media and among film industry circles. It remains to be seen how director Maruthi will respond to the situation and whether any action will be taken regarding the misuse of delivery platforms.

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