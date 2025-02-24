Maha Shivaratri February 26 or 27? Find out here!

There was general confusion amongst devotees as to when exactly Maha Shivaratri occurred, with one section celebrating on February 26 and the other on February 27. In the Hindu calendar, however, Maha Shivaratri takes place on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the month Phalguna. This year, the Maha Shivaratri original date comes on the night of February 26, 2025, and the Parana (fast-breaking) is to be performed on February 27, 2025, between 6:48 AM and 8:54 AM.

The Significance of Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri is a very auspicious day, as it is said to be the night when Lord Shiva dances the divine Tandava dance. It is also the wedding day of Shiva and Parvati. The devotees feel that prayer and fasting on this day assist in achieving peace, prosperity, and spiritual development.

Puja Timings and Rituals

The grand puja and fasting will occur on February 26, 2025. The four special prahar pujas will be conducted at night by the devotees, culminating in the Parana (breaking of the fast) on February 27, 2025. The puja schedule is as below:

Nishita Kaal Puja: 12:08 AM to 12:58 AM, February 27, 2025

Shivaratri Parana (Fast-breaking): 6:48 AM to 8:54 AM, February 27, 2025

Four Prahar Puja Timings:

First Prahar: 6:18 PM to 9:26 PM on February 26, 2025

Second Prahar: 9:26 PM to 12:33 AM on February 27, 2025

Third Prahar: 12:33 AM to 3:40 AM on February 27, 2025

Fourth Prahar: 3:40 AM to 6:48 AM on February 27, 2025

How to Observe Maha Shivaratri Fasting

Devotees can practice Maha Shivaratri fasting by following these easy steps:

Wake up early, take a holy bath, and dress in clean clothes

Practice a day-long fast (Nirjala or Phalahar)

Go to Shiva temples and perform Rudrabhishek (offering milk, honey, and water to the Shiva Linga)

Recite Shiva mantras and chant "Om Namah Shivaya"

Remain awake throughout the night (Jaagran) and offer prayers during all four Prahars

End the fast on February 27, 2025, after offering prayers

By seeing Maha Shivaratri with sincerity and earnestness, the devotees can experience a profound spiritual awakening and sense of oneness with the divine.

