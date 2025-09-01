Madhya Pradesh Holiday on 5 September 2025 for Milad-un-Nabi Announced

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a public holiday for all state government offices on September 5, 2025. This holiday is in honor of Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad, an important festival in the Islamic calendar.

Forthcoming Holidays in September 2025

September is looking like a holiday-rich month. Although the Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad on September 5 is an official state holiday, other September holidays could be regional or festival-specific. Some of the major dates to remember are:

September 4: Onam, a state holiday mainly celebrated in Kerala

September 12: Day after Eid, a state holiday in a few states

September 21: Batukamma Festival starts, a state holiday in Telangana

September 22-30: Celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja, with the exact dates of Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami

Effect on Government Offices and Institutions

The announced public holiday on September 5 will cause all government offices in Madhya Pradesh to close. This will provide employees with a much-needed respite and enable them to celebrate the important event.

Regional Differences in Holidays

It should be noted that holidays can greatly differ between regions in India. While there are holidays celebrated throughout the country, also holidays that are celebrated in individual states or communities. In September, certain regional holidays will be celebrated in particular states, including the Onam in Kerala and the Batukamma Festival in Telangana.

By being aware of forthcoming holidays, one can schedule their work and make preparations accordingly. The Madhya Pradesh government's announcement of a public holiday on September 5 is a welcome respite for state employees.

