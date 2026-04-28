LPG Price Hike from May 1? New Rules Out

LPG users across India may see important changes starting May 1, as both pricing and booking rules are expected to be revised. Reports of a potential increase in cylinder prices have already caused concern among households, especially at a time when global energy markets remain unstable.

The uncertainty in international crude markets, largely due to ongoing tensions in West Asia, is directly impacting fuel costs. As a result, oil companies may once again revise LPG prices during their monthly review.

Prices Already on the Rise

Over the past month, LPG prices have already gone up significantly. The cost of a standard 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder was increased by around ₹60. The impact has been more severe for commercial users, with the 19 kg cylinder witnessing a sharp hike of nearly ₹196 by April 2026.

Experts believe that another price revision could happen on May 1, adding further pressure on consumers.

New LPG Booking Rules from May

Along with price changes, the government is also introducing stricter rules to improve transparency in LPG distribution.

Booking Gap: Urban consumers will now have to wait at least 25 days between two bookings. For rural users, the minimum gap has been set at 45 days.

Mandatory OTP Verification: Delivery of LPG cylinders will require OTP-based authentication. This step aims to prevent misuse and ensure proper delivery.

Increased Digital Booking: With most users already booking cylinders online, authorities plan to further strengthen the digital delivery system from May.

Aadhaar e-KYC Clarification

There has been confusion among consumers regarding e-KYC requirements. Officials have clarified that only beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) must complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC.

For these beneficiaries, e-KYC is mandatory to continue receiving subsidies beyond a certain number of refills in a financial year. However, regular consumers who have already completed the process do not need to repeat it.

What Lies Ahead

With both pricing and rules set to change, LPG users are advised to stay updated and follow the new guidelines carefully. The upcoming revision on May 1 will be crucial in determining whether households will face additional financial burden in the coming months.