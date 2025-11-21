Long Weekends in 2026: Full Holiday List for Travel Planning

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a dream for frequent travellers and weekend planners. A detailed long-weekend calendar shared on X has already caught the attention of people who like to schedule their getaways well in advance. This updated chart maps out every important festival, optional leave opportunity, and weekend cluster so that travellers can lock in cheaper flights and hotels before rates spike.

Whether you prefer long road trips, quick domestic breaks, or an international escape, the 2026 long weekend list offers several opportunities to unplug without using too many leave days.

January: A Promising Start to the Year

The year begins with a convenient break from January 1 to 4. Since New Year’s Day falls on a Thursday, taking Friday off creates a four-day holiday stretch—perfect for a short vacation.

Later in the month, January 23 to 26 forms another long break. Vasant Panchami on the 23rd blends smoothly into the weekend, followed by Republic Day on Monday.

Makar Sankranti also falls on January 14, giving many regions a mid-month breather.

February: Holi Preparations Begin

February stays relatively light, but Mahashivratri on February 15 offers a nice pause.

The end of the month becomes important because February 28 links directly into the Holi celebrations beginning in early March, making it a prime window for travellers.

March: The Busiest Month for Holidays

March is packed with holidays, making it one of the most travel-friendly months of the year.

March 3 is Holi, and when combined with the February-end weekend, it creates a comfortable four-day stretch.

March 20–22 forms the Eid al-Fitr weekend.

The longest block of the month appears from March 26 to 31. With Ram Navami on Thursday, a leave day on Friday, the weekend, and a holiday before Mahavir Jayanti, this becomes one of the biggest long-weekend windows of 2026.

April: A Calm but Useful Break

April brings a compact yet welcome break with Good Friday. The weekend from April 3 to 5 allows travellers a short getaway during the early summer period.

May: Summer Begins with a Festival Weekend

The month kicks off with a break from May 1 to 3, which includes Buddh Purnima. This is an ideal time for hill vacations as temperatures rise across the country.

June: Muharram Extends the Month-End Weekend

June offers another extended weekend from June 26 to 29, thanks to the Muharram observance. Families and professionals can make use of this four-day break for monsoon travel plans.

July: A Mid-Monsoon Escape

Another long weekend appears from July 16 to 19. Beginning with Rath Yatra on Thursday, a voluntary leave on Friday, and the weekend afterwards, this becomes one of July’s most convenient travel windows.

August: One of the Best Months for Getaways

August is packed with overlapping festivals and offers multiple travel-friendly stretches.

From August 25 to 30, several observances fall back-to-back:

Milad-un-Nabi on the 25th

Onam on the 26th

A recommended leave day on the 27th

Raksha Bandhan on the 28th

Followed by the weekend

This creates one of the longest and most versatile breaks of the year.

September: Two Neat Mini-Breaks

September brings two short yet useful long weekends:

September 4–6, thanks to Janmashtami

September 12–14, with the weekend leading into Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday

Both are ideal for short-distance trips or festive celebrations.

October: A Perfect Month for Autumn Travel

October offers two great holiday clusters:

October 2–4, beginning with Gandhi Jayanti

October 17–20, which includes the weekend, a leave day on Monday, and Dussehra after that

These breaks offer excellent weather for both mountains and beaches.

November: A Spiritual and Relaxed Weekend

The month offers another long weekend from November 21 to 24. It starts with the weekend, followed by a voluntary leave on Monday, and then Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday.

December: Ending the Year on a Festive Note

The year wraps up with the Christmas weekend from December 25–27, giving people the chance to plan a final trip before 2026 ends.

With 2026’s holiday layout made public so early, travellers get a clear picture of the year ahead. Booking flights, buses, trains, and hotels well in advance can significantly reduce costs and help secure prime travel dates. For families, working professionals, and travel enthusiasts, this calendar acts as a simple tool to maximise time off while using the fewest leave days.

Also read: November 21 School Holiday: Full List of States Open and Closed