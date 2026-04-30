Labour Day 2026 Holiday: What’s Open and Closed on May 1 in India?

Labour Day, widely known as May Day or International Workers’ Day, is observed every year on May 1 to recognise the efforts and contributions of workers across sectors. In India, the occasion carries both cultural and historical relevance, with several states declaring it as a public holiday. However, the extent of closures varies depending on regional rules.

Is May 1 a Public Holiday Across India?

May 1 is not a compulsory nationwide holiday. Instead, it is declared at the state level, meaning the holiday status differs across regions. States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Assam usually observe the day officially.

In these states, government establishments, banks, and many educational institutions typically remain closed. In regions where Labour Day is not widely recognised as a major holiday, offices and services may function as usual.

Bank Services on Labour Day

Bank branches are generally shut in states where May 1 is listed under the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. Customers planning in-person transactions, document submissions, or cheque-related work should confirm local schedules in advance.

That said, digital banking services—including UPI, mobile apps, internet banking, and ATMs—continue to operate without interruption.

Schools and Colleges

Educational institutions in states observing Labour Day often declare a holiday on May 1. Some schools may organise awareness programmes or activities a day earlier. However, private institutions may follow their own schedules, so it is advisable to check with the respective school or college.

Government Offices

State government offices in regions where Labour Day is recognised are typically closed for the day. Central government offices may or may not observe the holiday depending on their regional office guidelines.

Shops, Malls, and Restaurants

Commercial establishments such as shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, supermarkets, and retail stores generally remain open, particularly in urban areas. In fact, some businesses may offer special discounts or promotions to mark the occasion. Smaller shops or local markets, however, might operate with limited hours depending on local practices.

Public Transport Services

Public transport systems, including buses, metro services, trains, taxis, and app-based cab services, usually run as normal on Labour Day. In certain cities, minor schedule adjustments may occur due to local events or gatherings, but essential connectivity remains unaffected.

Also read: Stock Market Holiday May 1: Are NSE and BSE Closed for May Day?