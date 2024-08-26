Kolkata rape and murder: Sole accused Sanjay Roy reveals all in lie-detector test

Kolkata rape and murder polygrpah test: Amid calls for justice for Kolkata’s rape and murder victim, a special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted polygraph tests on six people including the sole accused person Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer. As per reports, Roy confessed to the crime during his lie-detector test.

It is reported that the accused told the CBI team that he visited a red light area with his four friends hours before the heinous crime, however, he didn’t have sex with the victim. Roy and his friends later went to Chetla, another red light area.

Giving a detailed account of his activities on the night of crime, Roy told investigators that he molested a girl in the street and later made a video call to his girlfriend and requested her to send her nude photos.

According to the police, after allegedly sexually harassing a girl at Chetla, Roy went to the hospital and entered the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at 4.03 am where the victim was sleeping. The accused person allegedly raped and killed the woman and went to his friend Anupam Dutta’s house to sleep over, a media report quoted a police official as saying.

On August 9, the hospital staff found the female doctor in suspicious circumstances in the seminar hall. The investigation revealed there were 25 external and internal injuries on the victim’s body and she was smothered to death. It is reported that the former principal of the medical college, Dr. Sandip Ghosh attempted to portray the rape and murder as a case of suicide.

