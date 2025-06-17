Kerala Rains: Orange Alert in Kannur & Kasaragod, School Holiday Declared

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intensified rainfall over the next two days across Kerala and issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for eight other districts, signalling the continuation of heavy showers in the state.

Holiday Declared for Educational Institutions in Select Regions

Due to the ongoing inclement weather, authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kasaragod district and Kuttanad taluk of Alappuzha district on Tuesday.

In Kottayam district, institutions functioning as relief camps, along with Kiliroor SNDP HSS, will remain shut. However, scheduled exams will be conducted as planned across all districts.

Rainfall Alert District-Wise

Orange Alert (Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall, 12–20 cm):

Kannur

Kasaragod

Yellow Alert (Moderate to Heavy Rainfall, 7–11 cm):

Alappuzha

Idukki

Ernakulam

Thrissur

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Malappuram

Palakkad

No alerts have been issued for the remaining districts.

Sea Conditions: Rough; Fishermen Warned

IMD has also warned of strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph along the Kerala coast, accompanied by high sea waves between 3.3 and 3.5 metres, likely to persist until June 19.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and follow local advisories.

Rainfall Stats: Malappuram, Kozhikode Record Highest Showers

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday: