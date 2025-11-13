Kerala Public Holidays 2026: List of Government Holidays
The state government has released the list of public holidays for 2026, which includes Maundy Thursday as a new addition under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This means that banks and financial institutions will be closed on that day.
The list of public holidays for 2026 includes:
- January 2: Mannam Jayanti
- January 26: Republic Day
- March 20: Ramzan
- April 2: Maundy Thursday
- April 3: Good Friday
- April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 15: Vishu
- May 1: May Day
- May 27: Bakrid
- June 25: Muharram
- August 12: Karkidaka Vavu
- August 15: Independence Day
- August 25-28: Onam celebrations
- September 4: Sree Krishna Jayanti
- September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
- October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20: Mahanavami
- October 21: Vijayadashami
- December 25: Christmas
Some holidays, such as Maha Shivaratri, Easter, and Diwali, fall on Sundays in 2026. Restricted holidays include Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanti, Avani Avittam, and Viswakarma Day.
The holidays apply to establishments governed by the Labour Law, the Industrial Disputes Act, and related legislation. A local holiday has also been declared for Holi on March 4, 2026, for state government offices and public sector undertakings in New Delhi.
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