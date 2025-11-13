Kerala Public Holidays 2026: List of Government Holidays

The state government has released the list of public holidays for 2026, which includes Maundy Thursday as a new addition under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This means that banks and financial institutions will be closed on that day.

The list of public holidays for 2026 includes:

January 2: Mannam Jayanti

January 26: Republic Day

March 20: Ramzan

April 2: Maundy Thursday

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 15: Vishu

May 1: May Day

May 27: Bakrid

June 25: Muharram

August 12: Karkidaka Vavu

August 15: Independence Day

August 25-28: Onam celebrations

September 4: Sree Krishna Jayanti

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 20: Mahanavami

October 21: Vijayadashami

December 25: Christmas

Some holidays, such as Maha Shivaratri, Easter, and Diwali, fall on Sundays in 2026. Restricted holidays include Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanti, Avani Avittam, and Viswakarma Day.

The holidays apply to establishments governed by the Labour Law, the Industrial Disputes Act, and related legislation. A local holiday has also been declared for Holi on March 4, 2026, for state government offices and public sector undertakings in New Delhi.

Also read: School holiday 13 November 2025 India state-wise status