Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 OUT on Official Website!

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has officially released the 2025 provisional allotment results for the post of Civil Excise Officer (Trainee) under Category No. 743/2024 for the Excise and Prohibition Department in Kannur. This announcement comes as a crucial update for candidates who successfully cleared earlier stages of the recruitment process.

The newly published list includes candidates who are provisionally eligible to participate in the next phase of testing, which comprises the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Tests. Those shortlisted had earlier cleared the Endurance Test conducted on September 16, 2025.

Candidates can now check and download the provisional allotment results directly from the official Kerala PSC website keralapsc.gov.in.

Steps to Download Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025

Visit the official website — keralapsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the “Results” section.

Click on “Short Lists / Provisional Lists.”

Find the notification titled “Civil Excise Officer (Trainee) – Category No. 743/2024 – Kannur.”

Click on the PDF link to open the provisional allotment list.

Download and save the list for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates must now gear up for the Physical Measurement and Efficiency Tests, the next crucial step in the selection process. They are also advised to keep all necessary documents, including identity proofs, educational certificates, and medical fitness records, ready for verification.

This update brings excitement and relief to hundreds of aspirants who have been preparing for months to secure a position in the state’s Excise and Prohibition Department. The Kerala PSC has also urged candidates to stay tuned to the official website for further updates regarding test dates, venues, and additional instructions.