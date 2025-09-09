Kerala Onam 2025: Grand Finale Celebrations Across the State

Kerala is all set for a vibrant Tuesday as the curtain comes down on the week-long Onam festivities. The state government’s concluding celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram will take the spotlight, while a wide array of programs, exhibitions, and gatherings are also lined up in Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Thiruvananthapuram Highlights

The capital will host a colorful mix of music, dance, and traditional performances across multiple venues:

Nishagandhi Auditorium: A live concert by Vineeth Sreenivasan at 7 pm.

Sooryakanthi Grounds: An energetic music night led by Ajay Orchestra at 7 pm.

Kanakakunnu Gate: Children’s Chenda Melam by Samskarika Kalasamithi at 5 pm.

Central Stadium: Sudheep Kumar Band will perform at 7 pm.

Poojappura Grounds: Najim Arshad’s musical show at 7 pm.

Shankhumugham Beach: Starting at 4 pm, audiences can enjoy a blend of group dance, classical dance ensembles, drama, and music.

Gandhi Park: Kathaprasangam storytelling session at 4 pm.

Peroorkada Bapuji Library: Fusion and music performance at 6 pm.

Public Office Compound: Musical show at 7 pm.

Neyyattinkara (Aaralummoodu): Dance at 6 pm, followed by a music show at 7 pm.

Pothencode: Kathakali presentation Karnnashapatham at 6 pm.

Ernakulam Line-Up

Cultural, sports, and social programs will add to the festive spirit in Kochi and the surrounding areas:

Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra: Aerobics Gymnastics National Championship from 9 am.

Ernakulathappan Ground: Antilia Bali Island Fest and Underwater Aquarium, opening at 11 am.

David Hall, Fort Kochi: Painting and sculpture exhibition featuring 47 artists, from 10 am.

Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Senior Citizens Forum Onam songs meet at 5.30 pm.

Hamd Cultural Centre, Kochangadi Cross Road: CCS Blood Donation Camp from 8.30 am.

Kunst Gallery, Mattancherry: Anil B. Krishna’s contemporary art showcase, On Hold, Remembering the Pandemic, from 10 am.

Kozhikode Celebrations

The city will see both cultural and social gatherings to mark the festive spirit:

BSNL Customer Service Centre Building: Kairali Onam Special Sale from 10 am.

Regional Science Centre: Astronomy and Space Exhibition from 10 am.

Shastapuri Hotel: General Body Meeting of Kerala Retired Forest Officers’ Association at 10.30 am.

Hotel Nalanda: Social Workers Foundation meeting at 11 am.

Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Felicitation ceremony for Sahitya Akademi Award winner K. E. N. Kunhahammad by Kozhikode Sauhruda Vedi at 4 pm.

As Kerala wraps up its Onam week with such a wide spectrum of cultural programs, the celebrations are expected to draw large crowds and reflect the state’s rich traditions.

Also read: Tripura School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Festival Breaks