Kerala Declares School Holiday for Heavy Rain; Check Affected Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala, forecasting the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm on Wednesday. The affected districts include Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha.

While there are no warnings for the remaining districts, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy showers across several parts of the state.

In response to the continued downpour, the Alappuzha District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk and Thekkekkara Government LP School located in Pallippad village of Karthikappally taluk. Additionally, schools functioning as relief camps will also remain closed. However, pre-scheduled examinations will proceed as planned.

Fishermen Warned, Strong Winds Likely

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the central Arabian Sea and off the Kerala coast on June 4 due to rough sea conditions. Strong winds reaching up to 40 kmph are likely in many areas of the state, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories.

Poomala Dam Alert in Thrissur

In Thrissur, an alert has been issued regarding a possible opening of the Poomala Dam shutters. As water levels continue to rise following consistent rainfall, District Collector Arjun Pandian has urged residents living along both sides of the Malavayi stream to remain vigilant and prepared for emergency measures.

Citizens across the affected regions are advised to follow official updates, avoid waterlogged areas, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.