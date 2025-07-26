Kedarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended as Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Uttarakhand

The Kedarnath Char Dham Yatra was temporarily suspended on Saturday following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, which triggered a series of landslides and flash floods across the region.

The pedestrian route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath in Rudraprayag was closed around 3:30 AM after a landslide caused debris and boulders to block the path.

Police personnel, along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were deployed at the site to clear debris and assist stranded pilgrims.

Meanwhile, multiple parts of Rudraprayag district reported waterlogging, debris flow, and landslides due to the overnight downpour.

In Agastyamuni, the Rumsi stream in the Bedu Bagad area overflowed following relentless rainfall, catching residents off guard and affecting several houses, hotels, and parking areas near the Kedarnath highway.

Several homes and commercial properties along the highway sustained damage, and numerous vehicles were buried under debris. Flooded roads left bikes and other vehicles stranded, compounding the disruption.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the districts of Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Champawat over the next 48 hours.