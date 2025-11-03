Kartika Purnima 2025 Date and Time: November 4 or 5?

Karthika Purnima, also known as Karthika Pournami, is a revered festival in Hinduism, and its celebration is imminent. However, there's confusion regarding the exact date, with some sources mentioning November 4 and others claiming it falls on November 5. According to the Hindu calendar, Karthika Purnima begins on November 4 at 10:36 pm and ends on November 5 at 6:48 pm.

The Significance of Karthika Purnima

Karthika Purnima holds immense significance in Hindu mythology, marking the day when Lord Shiva vanquished the demon Tripurasura, earning him the title of Tripurari. On this day, the gods are believed to descend to Earth, bathe in the holy Ganges, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that bathing in the Ganges, worshipping Lord Shiva, and offering lamps in the evening can absolve them of their sins and bring them material happiness.

Rituals and Celebrations

The festival is celebrated with great fervor, and devotees perform various rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Some of the rituals include:

Ganga Snaan: Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges River to cleanse their sins and seek spiritual growth.

Shiva Worship: Devotees offer prayers and perform puja to Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings and protection.

Lamp Offering: Devotees offer lamps in the evening, which is believed to bring light and prosperity to their lives.

Dev Diwali: The evening of Dev Diwali is marked with the Ganga Aarti, a sacred ritual performed on the banks of the Ganges River.

Auspicious Time and Yoga

The auspicious time for Karthika Purnima includes several conjunctions, such as Siddhi Yoga, Shivavas, Ashwini, Bava, and Balava. These conjunctions are believed to bring immense benefits to devotees who perform rituals and worship during this time.

Siddhi Yoga: Till 11:28 am

Shivavas Yoga: From 6:48 pm onwards

Ashwini Nakshatra: Till 09:40 in the morning

Bava and Balava Karan: Throughout the night

Benefits of Observing Karthika Purnima

Devotees believe that observing Karthika Purnima with devotion and rituals can bring them spiritual growth, material comforts, and fulfillment of their wishes. The festival is a celebration of the divine and the sacred, and it is believed that the blessings of Lord Shiva can bring peace and prosperity to one's life.

Karthika Purnima Dates and Timings

Karthika Purnima begins on November 4 at 10:36 pm

Karthika Purnima ends on November 5 at 6:48 pm

Dev Diwali Aarti Timings: 5:15 pm to 7:50 pm

Despite the confusion regarding the exact date, devotees are advised to follow the Hindu calendar and perform the rituals and ceremonies according to the auspicious timings. By doing so, they can seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and attain spiritual growth and material happiness.

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