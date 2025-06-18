June 19 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Looking forward to June 19, 2025, investors are keen to know whether the Indian stock market will be open for trading or not. Thankfully, June 19 is likely to be a normal trading day for the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Stock Market Timings on June 19, 2025

Though definite timings for June 19 are not available yet, following the normal trading routines, here is what investors can look forward to:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Forthcoming Stock Market Holidays

To plan your trades in a better way, here are a few upcoming holidays:

Bakri Eid: June 7, 2025 (Saturday) - NSE as well as BSE will be closed.

Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday) - NSE, BSE, and MCX will remain closed.

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) - NSE and BSE will remain closed.

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) - NSE, BSE, and MCX will remain closed.

Stay Informed

To achieve maximum investment options, remain informed about stock market holidays and trading hours by:

Visiting the official web portals of NSE and BSE to view holiday schedules and trading hours

Creating market updates and trading alert notifications

Following market trends and analysis for an informed investment plan

Based on the existing information, June 19, 2025, will likely be a normal trading day for the Indian stock market. The investors can schedule their trades accordingly and maximize their investment chances.

