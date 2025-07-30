July 31 Bank Holiday or not?

July 31, 2025, tomorrow, will be a normal working day for banks in the majority of Indian states. Punjab and Haryana will, however, celebrate a public holiday as the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh, a revolutionary who took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh mass killing.¹ ²

Bank Holiday Status

Even though the Punjab and Haryana governments have announced July 31 as a holiday, it's worth mentioning that banks within the two states will probably follow normal working hours. July 31 isn't a bank holiday across the country, based on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule, except for particular regional holidays.

Regional Holiday in Punjab and Haryana

Punjab and Haryana will celebrate Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom anniversary with a public holiday. Government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed in these states. Banks may not observe this holiday, however, and operations are likely to run as usual.

Other States

In other states, banks will operate as normal, and basic banking facilities can be accessed through online platforms, ATMs, and mobile banking applications. If you have any special banking requirements or questions, it's always better to call your bank's customer service.

Key Points

Public Holiday: Punjab and Haryana will have a public holiday on July 31 to mark Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom anniversary.

Bank Operations: Punjab and Haryana banks will normally operate, even on a public holiday.

Other States: Banks in other states will operate as usual with online banking facilities and ATMs functioning as usual.

Also read: August 2025 Rajasthan School Holidays: Complete list!