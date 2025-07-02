July 3 Bank Holiday in Tripura for Kharchi Puja Celebration

If you have a plan to go to the bank tomorrow, July 3, note that banks in Tripura will remain shut owing to the Kharchi Puja festival. It's a day-long festival celebrated to worship the 14 gods and goddesses of Tripura and is observed with utmost enthusiasm. The festival is an essential part of Tripura's cultural heritage, and the state celebrates the festive atmosphere of traditional rituals, music, and dance.

Why Banks Remain Closed on July 3 in Tripura

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced July 3 as a bank holiday in Tripura to celebrate the Kharchi Puja festival. It is one of the various state holidays observed all over the nation in July 2025. The RBI bank holiday list is tailored to meet the varied cultural and religious practices of states and regions.

Bank Holidays in July 2025: State-wise

Indian banks will remain shut for 13 days during July 2025, including the second and fourth Saturdays and weekends. The following are some of the important bank holidays to remember:

July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja in Tripura

July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday in Jammu and Srinagar

July 14 (Monday): Beh Deinkhlam festival in Meghalaya

July 16 (Wednesday): Harela festival in Uttarakhand

July 17 (Thursday): U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary in Meghalaya

July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja in Tripura

July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi in Sikkim

Other Bank Holidays

Besides these state holidays, banks will also remain shut on the following days:

Second Saturday (July 12): Banks will close all over the country

Fourth Saturday (July 26): Banks will close all over the country

Sundays (July 6, 13, 20, 27): Banks will close all over the country

Digital Banking Services Are Available

Although physical bank branches may be closed on these holidays, digital banking services will continue to be available, allowing customers to conduct transactions online. This means that customers can still access their accounts, make payments, and transfer funds using online banking platforms.

Tips for Banking During Holidays

To avoid any inconvenience, it's essential to plan your banking activities accordingly. Here are a few tips:

Verify the list of RBI bank holidays before visiting the bank

Make transactions through online banking during holidays

Schedule your transactions in advance, avoiding last-minute hurry

Have all important contact details, including customer care numbers, with you

Knowing the bank holidays in July 2025 will help you manage your bank activity effectively and save yourself from any hassle.

