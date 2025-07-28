July 29 Bank Holiday for Nag Panchami or not?

Banks in the majority of India will function normally on July 29, 2025, save for no announced countrywide holidays. Nevertheless, it is vital to bear in mind that some state holidays might be observed in certain states.

Key Points

No countrywide bank holiday: There is no announced bank holiday on July 29, 2025, for the majority of states in India.

Regional holidays: There are regional holidays some states observe, but nothing is announced for July 29 in key states.

Nag Panchami celebrations: Although Nagpur schools are off on July 29 for Nag Panchami, it does not seem to be a bank-announced holiday.

Bank Operations

Banks throughout India will observe regular working hours on July 29, 2025, unless state or regional holidays have otherwise been indicated. You may use a range of digital banking services that include:

Internet Banking: View accounts and perform transactions online.

Mobile Banking Apps: Send money, pay bills, and view account details.

UPI Transactions: Send funds, pay bills, and make transactions via UPI-enabled apps.

ATM Services: Withdraw cash and view account balances.

Planning Bank Visits

If you have to go to a bank branch personally, it's always best to:

Refer to the RBI official website for the holiday schedule.

Call your bank directly to verify their holiday list.

Schedule your visit accordingly so that you don't have any inconvenience.

