July 26 Stock Market Holiday on fourth Saturday; Here is why!

Tomorrow, July 26, 2025, marks a stock market holiday in India as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed, affecting regular trading activities.

Why Are Stock Markets Closed on July 26?

The Indian stock market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays, and July 26 happens to be a fourth Saturday, which is part of the regular weekend holiday schedule. This means no trading will take place on NSE and BSE tomorrow.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in August 2025

While July has its share of weekend holidays, August brings some significant national holidays that will impact stock market operations. Here are the key holidays to watch out for:

August 15, Friday: Independence Day - Both NSE and BSE will be closed to commemorate India's independence from British rule.

August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi - Stock markets will be closed in observance of this significant festival.

Stock Market Trading Hours in India

When the markets are open, trading hours are as follows:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Block deal session timings: 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM and 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM

Plan Your Trades Wisely

To avoid any inconvenience, investors and traders should plan their activities according to the holiday schedule. Digital banking services, however, will continue to function uninterrupted during these holidays.

Additional Holidays in 2025

Here are some more stock market holidays to note for the rest of 2025:

October 2, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21, Tuesday: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading will be held; timings to be announced)

October 22, Wednesday: Diwali Balipratipada

November 5, Wednesday: Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

December 25, Thursday: Christmas

Stay informed about these holidays to plan your trades effectively and avoid any unexpected market closures.

Also read: MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10, 12; When and where to check?