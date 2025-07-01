July 2 Stock Market Holiday or not?

The Indian stock market, comprising the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will operate as usual on July 2, 2025. According to the NSE and BSE trading holiday lists, there are no official holidays scheduled for July 2.¹ ²

Trading Schedule for July 2

Although the exact trading schedule for July 2 hasn't been specified, it's likely to follow the standard schedule:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

- Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

- Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

To plan your trades effectively, consider the following forthcoming holidays:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will remain closed

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date) - NSE and BSE holiday

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will close

Muharram: Sunday, July 6, 2025 (observed on July 6 in some states, but July 17 is not a trading holiday) - may affect banking operations regionally

Staying Informed

To make well-informed investment decisions, stay updated with market information, trends, and calendars. Visit the official websites of NSE and BSE for the latest information on stock market holidays and trading hours.

