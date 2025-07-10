July 11 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

The stock market will operate normally on 11th July, with normal trading hours and rules applying. As there are no special events, festivals, or holidays announced on this day, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also work as usual.

Trading Schedule for 11th July

The timings of trading on 11th July will be the following:

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing session: 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Block deal session: Morning window (8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) and afternoon window (2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.).

Market Operations

Investors and traders should anticipate a routine trading day with no disruption. The stock market will be following its normal routine, and all segments of the market will be working normally.

Upcoming Market Holidays

If you're planning trades or investments, it's beneficial to know market holidays in advance. The next significant market closure following July would be for Independence Day on August 15, and potentially August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi, if confirmed by the lunar calendar.

Conclusion

July 11 will be a normal trading day for the stock market, and no interruptions or holidays are expected. Investors can go about their typical trading business uninterrupted.