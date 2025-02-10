Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s Wedding: Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal’s Gift Goes Viral

In a heartwarming and unique gesture, Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and a Shark Tank India panelist, surprised Jeet Adani with an unusual wedding gift. Mittal deleted Jeet's long-standing Shaadi.com profile, a playful creation from his school days, just ahead of his wedding. This unexpected gesture was shared by Anupam Mittal through his social media.

Jeet Adani, who had earlier revealed in a conversation with Mittal during Shark Tank India's "Beyond the Tank" segment, shared that his school friends had set up an account for him on Shaadi.com years ago, and it had remained active ever since. In the conversation, Jeet humorously requested Mittal to delete the old profile, and Anupam obliged, making this moment an unforgettable part of Jeet’s pre-wedding celebrations.

In the same discussion, Jeet also shared a significant initiative by Adani Group, revealing that the company had set a target to hire 5% of its workforce from people with disabilities. As a tribute to this cause, Jeet announced that the couple's wedding gift would support this mission, furthering their commitment to inclusive practices in the workplace.

As promised, here’s a small wedding gift from me to you & Diva @jeet_adani1. We have had ur profile deleted from @ShaadiDotCom now that u have confirmed ur participation in @sharktankindia 🤗💜 pic.twitter.com/1rNMtWmAhf — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 8, 2025

Additionally, in response to Jeet’s suggestion, Shark Tank India will air a special "Divyang Special" episode dedicated to founders and businesses that are making strides to support disabled individuals. The episode aims to spotlight efforts to improve the lives of people with disabilities, and registrations for the special segment will remain open until February 15.

This thoughtful exchange between Mittal and Adani not only highlights personal connections but also underscores important corporate responsibility initiatives aimed at fostering diversity and inclusion.