January 2026 Holiday Calendar for West Bengal Government Employees

The year 2026 offers several chances for West Bengal government employees to enjoy long holidays by combining festivals, national holidays, weekends, and minimal leave.

January 2026: Best Time for Long Holidays

January starts the year with multiple holidays close together.

First long break option:

January 1: New Year holiday

January 10 (Saturday): Weekend holiday

January 11 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

January 12: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 13: One day casual leave

Taking leave on January 13 gives a five-day holiday from January 10 to January 14.

Second long break option:

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and Saraswati Puja

January 24 (Saturday): Weekend holiday

January 25 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

January 26: Republic Day

This creates a four-day holiday without taking any leave.

October 2026: Longest Festival Holidays

October will have the longest holiday period due to Durga Puja.

October 15: Chaturthi holiday

October 16: Panchami holiday

October 17: Sasthi holiday

October 18 (Sunday): Maha Saptami

October 19: Ashtami holiday

October 20: Nabami holiday

October 21: Dashami holiday

October 22–24: Additional Durga Puja holidays

October 25 (Sunday): Lakshmi Puja

October 26: Additional holiday

These holidays together give around 12 days off.

November 2026: More Long Holidays

November also offers extended breaks.

Kali Puja holidays

Chhath Puja holidays

These festivals give more than 10 days off, including weekends.

Holidays Falling on Sundays in 2026

Some important festivals fall on Sundays.

Shivaratri – February 15

Durga Puja Saptami – October 18

Lakshmi Puja – October 25

Kali Puja – November 8

Chhath Puja – November 15

Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary – November 15

Total Holidays in 2026

West Bengal government employees will get:

27 holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

26 holidays declared by the state government

52 Saturdays

52 Sundays

This adds up to more than 150 non-working days in 2026.

Also read: CLAT 2026 Result and Final Answer Key: Latest Updates and Release Date