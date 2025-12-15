January 2026 Holiday Calendar for West Bengal Government Employees
The year 2026 offers several chances for West Bengal government employees to enjoy long holidays by combining festivals, national holidays, weekends, and minimal leave.
January 2026: Best Time for Long Holidays
January starts the year with multiple holidays close together.
First long break option:
- January 1: New Year holiday
- January 10 (Saturday): Weekend holiday
- January 11 (Sunday): Weekend holiday
- January 12: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
- January 14: Makar Sankranti
- January 13: One day casual leave
- Taking leave on January 13 gives a five-day holiday from January 10 to January 14.
- Second long break option:
- January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and Saraswati Puja
- January 24 (Saturday): Weekend holiday
- January 25 (Sunday): Weekend holiday
- January 26: Republic Day
This creates a four-day holiday without taking any leave.
October 2026: Longest Festival Holidays
October will have the longest holiday period due to Durga Puja.
- October 15: Chaturthi holiday
- October 16: Panchami holiday
- October 17: Sasthi holiday
- October 18 (Sunday): Maha Saptami
- October 19: Ashtami holiday
- October 20: Nabami holiday
- October 21: Dashami holiday
- October 22–24: Additional Durga Puja holidays
- October 25 (Sunday): Lakshmi Puja
- October 26: Additional holiday
These holidays together give around 12 days off.
November 2026: More Long Holidays
November also offers extended breaks.
- Kali Puja holidays
- Chhath Puja holidays
These festivals give more than 10 days off, including weekends.
Holidays Falling on Sundays in 2026
Some important festivals fall on Sundays.
- Shivaratri – February 15
- Durga Puja Saptami – October 18
- Lakshmi Puja – October 25
- Kali Puja – November 8
- Chhath Puja – November 15
- Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary – November 15
Total Holidays in 2026
West Bengal government employees will get:
- 27 holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
- 26 holidays declared by the state government
- 52 Saturdays
- 52 Sundays
This adds up to more than 150 non-working days in 2026.
Also read: CLAT 2026 Result and Final Answer Key: Latest Updates and Release Date