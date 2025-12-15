January 2026 Holiday Calendar for West Bengal Government Employees

Dec 15, 2025, 13:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

The year 2026 offers several chances for West Bengal government employees to enjoy long holidays by combining festivals, national holidays, weekends, and minimal leave.

January 2026: Best Time for Long Holidays

January starts the year with multiple holidays close together.

First long break option:

  • January 1: New Year holiday
  • January 10 (Saturday): Weekend holiday
  • January 11 (Sunday): Weekend holiday
  • January 12: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
  • January 14: Makar Sankranti
  • January 13: One day casual leave
  • Taking leave on January 13 gives a five-day holiday from January 10 to January 14.
  • Second long break option:
  • January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and Saraswati Puja
  • January 24 (Saturday): Weekend holiday
  • January 25 (Sunday): Weekend holiday
  • January 26: Republic Day

This creates a four-day holiday without taking any leave.

October 2026: Longest Festival Holidays

October will have the longest holiday period due to Durga Puja.

  • October 15: Chaturthi holiday
  • October 16: Panchami holiday
  • October 17: Sasthi holiday
  • October 18 (Sunday): Maha Saptami
  • October 19: Ashtami holiday
  • October 20: Nabami holiday
  • October 21: Dashami holiday
  • October 22–24: Additional Durga Puja holidays
  • October 25 (Sunday): Lakshmi Puja
  • October 26: Additional holiday

These holidays together give around 12 days off.

November 2026: More Long Holidays

November also offers extended breaks.

  • Kali Puja holidays
  • Chhath Puja holidays

These festivals give more than 10 days off, including weekends.

Holidays Falling on Sundays in 2026

Some important festivals fall on Sundays.

  • Shivaratri – February 15
  • Durga Puja Saptami – October 18
  • Lakshmi Puja – October 25
  • Kali Puja – November 8
  • Chhath Puja – November 15
  • Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary – November 15

Total Holidays in 2026

West Bengal government employees will get:

  • 27 holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
  • 26 holidays declared by the state government
  • 52 Saturdays
  • 52 Sundays

This adds up to more than 150 non-working days in 2026.

Also read: CLAT 2026 Result and Final Answer Key: Latest Updates and Release Date


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