Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday Diwali 2025: Check List of State Holidays!

With the festival of lights around the corner, several Indian states have declared school closures to give students and families ample time for celebration. From the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir to the plains of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, many schools will be shut in observance of Diwali and related festivities.

Diwali 2025: Major Holiday Breaks for Students

In the Jammu division of Jammu and Kashmir, all government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level will remain closed from October 19 to November 2, 2025. The break covers Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and other regional observances.

In Bihar, schools will be shut from October 20 to October 29 this year, allowing students a full 10-day break that combines Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

Schools in Haryana will close from October 19 (Sunday) to October 23 (Thursday) for Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja and Bhai Dooj.

In the national capital region – Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida, the festive break will span October 19 to October 23. Some schools may extend the break until October 28 to avoid overlap with Chhath Puja.

Students in Uttar Pradesh can anticipate a holiday from October 20 to October 23, a four-day break that lines up with Diwali and subsequent celebrations.

These extended breaks offer much-needed time for families to decorate homes, light diyas, and enjoy traditional rituals together. For students, it’s a chance to relax and participate fully in the festive spirit without the pressure of school attendance.

At the same time, parents are advised to check with their children’s schools for any variations in dates - local decisions may differ and some schools may follow a shorter schedule or reopen earlier.

Diwali remains one of India’s most cherished festivals. By granting longer school holidays, education departments in many states are recognising the importance of tradition and family time. Whether it’s a public holiday spanning more than a week or a short break around the main day of celebration, this year’s schedules reflect the value placed on festival observance.

For students, teachers and parents alike, this time offers an opportunity to celebrate with loved ones, recharge and return to academics refreshed.