Jammu and Kashmir Holiday: Shab-e-Me’raj Holiday Postponed To January 28, Tuesday

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a change in the holiday schedule for Shab-e-Meraj, shifting it from Monday, January 27, 2025, to Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

The decision was communicated through a revised government order, which stated: "In partial modification of Government Order No. 2193 JK(GAD) of 2024 dated 29.12.2024, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of Shab-e-Miraj shall now be observed on 28th January 2025 (Tuesday) instead of 27th January 2025 (Monday) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

The rescheduling followed a formal request by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board to the Secretary of the Revenue (Hajj & Auqaf) Department. The Waqf Board's communiqué was based on input from the Administrator of the Aasar-i-Sharif Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. According to the Administrator, Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated on the 27th of Rajab, which corresponds to Tuesday, January 28, 2025, rather than Monday, January 27, 2025.

The Chief Executive Officer of the J&K Waqf Board further confirmed the date after consultations with prominent religious clerics and other stakeholders across the Union Territory.

In a letter to the General Administration Department, the CEO requested that the holiday originally scheduled for January 27 be officially postponed to January 28 to align with the religious observance.

The revised schedule ensures that the Union Territory's holiday aligns with the date widely recognized for celebrating the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.