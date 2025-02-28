Jammu & Kashmir Winter School Holidays Extended Amid Heavy Snowfall

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's School Education Department has extended the winter holidays for all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level in the winter zones of Jammu Division. Sakina Itoo, the Minister of School and Higher Education, confirmed this decision.

The official notice reads, "The winter vacation declared vide government order number 521-JK (Edu) of 2024 dated 06.12.2024 for all government/private schools up to higher secondary level in Kashmir Division and winter zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to March 6, 2025. The schools shall now reopen on March 7, 2025, instead of March 1, 2025."

In response to the prevailing weather conditions in valley, schools upto higher secondary level will now reopen on 7th March 2025. pic.twitter.com/sq8DPy9fRs — Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) February 28, 2025

This decision comes in response to heavy snowfall in the valley that disrupted normal life. On Friday, the snowfall affected rail, air, and road connectivity, and several landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones were reported along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. While the plains received rainfall, the higher regions of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam saw moderate to heavy snowfall. Srinagar experienced lighter snowfall.

Weather updates suggest the weather will improve from Friday afternoon. However, the snowstorm has caused traffic disruptions on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, delayed rail services, and affected flight operations at the Srinagar airport. Several areas in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Gurez, recorded snowfall. The minimum temperatures in the region are still several degrees below freezing, causing freezing water supply lines and ice forming on the surface of water bodies, including the Dal Lake.