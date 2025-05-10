Jamia Millia Islamia Admission Test Rescheduled for Jammu and Kashmir Students

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced a rescheduling of its admission tests for students from Jammu and Kashmir. The tests, initially scheduled for May 10 and 11, will now be held on a separate date to accommodate students facing travel difficulties in the state.

The decision comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association appealed to the Union Education Minister and JMI Vice-Chancellor, citing unsafe traveling conditions due to heavy rain and landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Many students were stranded or unable to reach the test centers, prompting the association to request a date change or a special round of tests.

Special Round of Tests for Jammu and Kashmir Students

In response to the appeal, JMI has decided to hold a separate special round of tests for students from Jammu and Kashmir who were unable to appear for the previously scheduled tests. This move aims to provide a level playing field for these students and ensure they have an equal opportunity to participate in the admission process.

Ongoing Admission Tests

The JMI admission tests started on April 26 and will continue until May 31. The university has taken steps to accommodate students from Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that they are not disadvantaged due to circumstances beyond their control.

Reopening of Online Admission

In another development, Jamia Millia Islamia has reopened online admission to 24 courses for the 2025-26 session. The application deadline is June 10. This decision is aimed at helping rural and remote students who missed the previous application window. Existing applicants for these courses do not need to reapply, making the process smoother for them.

The university's efforts to accommodate students from Jammu and Kashmir and reopen online admission demonstrate its commitment to providing equal opportunities for all students.

