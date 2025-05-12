ISRO Chief: 10 Satellites Guarding India’s Borders Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan disclosed on Sunday that ten satellites are currently in continuous strategic operation, protecting the safety and security of Indian citizens in the face of increased Indo-Pak tensions.

Speaking at the Central Agricultural University's (CAU) fifth convocation event in Agartala, Narayanan emphasized the vital role that drone and satellite technology play in national defense. "We must use space to our advantage if we wish to protect our nation." Without satellite and drone surveillance, it is impossible to continuously monitor our 7,000-kilometer coastline," he stated.

India has so far launched 127 indigenous satellites, including those by private entities and academic institutions. Of these, 22 are positioned in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 29 in Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO), with many under the central government’s control. The country also maintains about a dozen dedicated surveillance satellites, such as the Cartosat and RISAT series, along with EMISAT and MicroSat, designed for precision intelligence gathering.

The ISRO chief’s remarks come ahead of the upcoming launch of EOS-09 (RISAT-1B), a radar imaging satellite set for May 18. Once placed in a sun-synchronous orbit, the satellite will significantly enhance India’s border surveillance capabilities. Just days earlier, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka, speaking at the Global Space Exploration Conference 2025, announced that India plans to launch 52 satellites over the next five years to further strengthen space-based surveillance. “We already have robust capabilities, but continued enhancement is vital,” Goenka said. He added that the upcoming satellite constellation would aid the Army, Navy, and Air Force in real-time monitoring, border control, and operational coordination. Notably, Goenka also confirmed that the private sector will increasingly be involved in satellite development, a domain previously dominated by ISRO.

Narayanan also touched on ISRO’s broader mission, stating that advanced satellite technologies not only serve national security but are vital for the common man’s development. He expressed optimism that before India celebrates 100 years of independence, it would emerge as a global leader across sectors. Highlighting ISRO’s role in the Northeast, Narayanan said multiple projects are underway in the region using satellite-based technologies for development. Concluding his address, he urged graduating students to contribute meaningfully to society with the knowledge they have acquired.