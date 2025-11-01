Indian Student Collapses in Tears After US Police Arrest Her for Shoplifting: Video

In yet another unfortunate case of shoplifting involving an Indian national in the United States, a young student, reportedly from the state of Gujarat, was apprehended at a Target store after attempting to exit without paying for several items.

According to reports and viral footage circulating online, the student was stopped by store security and later detained by local police officers. Visibly distressed, she can be heard repeatedly saying, “I’m sorry,” as the officers instructed her to turn around so they could handcuff her. Despite her pleas, the authorities proceeded with the standard procedure, asking her to cooperate during the arrest.

In a desperate attempt to explain herself, the student reportedly told officers that she was willing to pay for the items, claiming it was an unintentional act. However, her emotional state worsened, and she broke down crying as officers instructed her to sit on the floor while they completed the formalities.

The exact outcome of the incident remains unclear, but the footage has reignited discussions about the growing number of such cases involving Indian students abroad. Community members and social media users have expressed disappointment over these recurring incidents, urging students to exercise responsibility and understand the serious legal consequences of theft in foreign countries.

Shoplifting, even involving items of low value, is treated as a criminal offense in the United States. Convictions can result in fines, deportation, or permanent bans on future visa applications, consequences that can derail academic and professional careers.

This latest case serves as a sobering reminder for Indian students studying or working overseas to remain cautious and law-abiding. Such episodes not only harm individual reputations but also cast a shadow on the broader Indian community’s image abroad.

Another Indian woman was arrested after trying to slip out of a Target store with unpaid items. When caught, she repeated the classic plea ‘I’m sorry, please, just this once!’ mantra but the officers didn’t let it slide. Actions have consequences!! pic.twitter.com/6obroobWCU — ExposeIT⚡️ (@RealWaKhan) October 31, 2025