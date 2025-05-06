India-Pakistan War Alert: India May Strike on May 11, Claims Abdul Basit

In the midst of heightened border tensions and a new spate of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has sensationally stated that India is likely to carry out a military attack on Pakistan on May 10 or 11.

In a tweet that has heightened both media and diplomatic activity, Basit speculated the purported attack may occur soon after Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9. "The environment is charged. India may launch an attack against Pakistan after May 9," he tweeted, failing to offer hard evidence to underpin his assertion.

Though Indian officials have been reticent to comment on the statement, Basit's post follows just a few hours ago from a devastating terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area. Terrorists attacked a security convoy late on Sunday night, leaving multiple dead and wounded. The attack is viewed as a significant escalation before the region's key Lok Sabha election phases.

Security forces in the Valley have been put on high alert, with additional deployments in sensitive areas. Intelligence agencies are also closely monitoring cross-border movements and intercepts following Basit’s tweet and the Pahalgam attack.

Even as no formal statement has been issued from New Delhi about any military action being on the cards, strategic analysts assume that the timing of Basit's tweet can be an effort to globalise the Kashmir problem and project Pakistan as a victim in the context of potential retaliation by India.

This is not the first time Abdul Basit has issued sensationalized predictions regarding Indo-Pak relations, but the coalescence of his declaration and the terror attack in Pahalgam has undoubtedly created concerns of renewed conflict between the two nuclear neighbors.

As tensions brew, both countries and the international community will be keeping a close eye over the next few days.