India Displays Naval Power as INS Surat Executes Missile Test in Arabian Sea

The Indian Army announced that its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Navy shared, “#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities. Proud moment for #AatmaNirbharBharat!”

Developed in collaboration with Israel, the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile boasts an interception range of 70 kilometres.

What is sea-skimming?

Many anti-ship missiles and some fighter or strike aircraft use sea-skimming techniques to avoid radar and infrared detection and to lower the probability of being shot down during their approach to the target.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has issued a no-fly zone in the Arabian Sea as it is preparing to test a new missile. The development comes following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The terrorists belonged to The Resistance Front – an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. The terror strike, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, has resulted in heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

While the Indian Navy carries out frequent exercises in the seas, the terror strike has underscored the need for the nation to display its naval might.