IAS PO Puja Khedkar's Father Granted Bail

Controversial and beleaguered IAS probation officer Puja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar was given anticipatory bail by a sessions court in Pune on July 26. This is related to a case where farmers were threatened with a gun during a land dispute.

Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, has been arrested after a video went viral showing her waving a gun while arguing.

Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, along with five others, were charged by the Paud police with serious offenses including attempted murder, unlawful assembly with deadly weapons, rioting, criminal intimidation, and violations of the Arms Act.