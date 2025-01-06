Holidays for schools here in Rajasthan till January 9 due to cold wave

The cold wave in Rajasthan has led to the closure of schools in the state. Schools in Bharatpur district have been declared to be closed until January 9, while a local holiday has been declared on January 7 in Ajmer.

Schools in Bharatpur are Closed Till January 9

Bharatpur district collector, Dr. Amit Yadav has issued an order for the continuation of holidays of all schools in the district up to class 8 till January 9. This is because the extreme cold and cold waves are prevailing in the area. The temperature in Bharatpur has been fluctuating between 2-3 degrees Celsius, and the students have been finding it tough to reach schools.

However, teachers are not given any holidays and are obligated to report to school as usual. This means while the students have an extended break, the teachers have to work hard to prepare for these exams and other lessons.

Local Holiday in Ajmer on 7th January

The District Collector has declared a local holiday in Ajmer on 7 January to celebrate the Urs fair. A one-day holiday has been granted for students so they can take part in the fair. The Urs fair is one of the important fairs of Ajmer, and the local holiday will allow the students to get a glimpse of the city's culture and traditions.

The closure of schools in Rajasthan is a precautionary measure to ensure that students are kept safe and protected from the effects of the cold wave. It is the initiative of the state government to ensure that students do not face such harsh weather conditions, and hence, the schools are closed for this period.

