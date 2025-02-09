Holidays: Madhya Pradesh Declares Two Public Holidays in February 2025 – Check the Dates

Bhopal: Employees across Madhya Pradesh will get two public holidays in February 2025, both falling on Wednesdays. According to the official government calendar, February 12 and February 26 have been designated as public holidays. On these days, schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed.

As per the holiday schedule, February 12, 2025, will be observed as a public holiday in honor of Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Similarly, February 26, 2025, will be a holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

68 Optional Holidays Announced

In addition to public holidays, the Madhya Pradesh government has also announced a total of 68 optional holidays for the year 2025. Each government employee will be eligible to avail up to three days of leave from this list, but no more than that will be permitted.

For further details, employees and residents are advised to refer to the official government holiday list.