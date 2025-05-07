Holiday Declared for Schools in Punjab, Rajasthan, and J&K Due to Operation Sindoor!

In the face of mounting tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed eight lives, India carried out a pre-dawn airstrike called 'Operation Sindoor' at nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

As a precautionary measure against the increased alertness along the border, schools in some border districts have been closed.

Schools Closed in Punjab Border Districts

In Punjab, all educational institutions in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Fazilka, and Gurdaspur border districts have been directed to stay closed. The Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur sanctioned the closure by way of an official order, and the authorities in Pathankot declared a 72-hour school shutdown.

Education departments in these districts have put security issues as the main reason for the closures, on the basis of alerts from state and central agencies.

Rajasthan on High Alert: Schools Shut in Four Districts

In Rajasthan, all government and private schools in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer districts have also been shut down. All these districts, which border Pakistan, are on high alert and being kept under additional vigil.

Officials have confirmed that mock drills—as ordered by the Centre—would be held today to keep everything ready for any emergency situation. The authorities have made all the arrangements for the drills.

Rajasthan, important for its strategic importance, shares an international border with Pakistan which is 1,070 km in length and hence is a frontline state of utmost importance.

Background: What is Operation Sindoor?

India's new counter-terrorism operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' was conducted in the early hours of Wednesday in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Air Force, according to reports, targeted several terror infrastructure locations within deep Pakistan and PoJK territory.

Security Beefed Up, Situation Being Closely Monitored

As both Punjab and Rajasthan border areas remain on red alert, security personnel intensified the vigilance, and civil administrations have been made ready to respond to any eventuality. Further updates are on the way as the situation unfolds.