Holi 2026: Three-Day Holiday and Early Salary Disbursal for State Employees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-day holiday for Holi and directed officials to ensure early salary disbursal for all state government employees, including outsourced and contractual staff, ahead of the festival.

According to an official order, state government offices will remain closed from March 2 to March 4 on account of Holi celebrations. The holiday schedule includes Holika Dahan on March 2 and Holi on March 4, while March 3 has been declared a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Despite the extended holiday period, all state government offices will function normally on Friday, February 28, even though it falls on a Saturday.

Salary Disbursal Before Festival

The Chief Minister has instructed authorities to release salaries and wages before Holi to ensure that employees do not face financial difficulties during the festival. The directive applies not only to regular government staff but also to outsourced personnel, contractual workers, and sanitation employees.

Officials said the order underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of all categories of workers. Adityanath also warned that any negligence or delay in implementing the salary disbursal directive would invite strict action.

Official Communication and Holiday Calendar

The information was shared by Principal Secretary (General Administration) S.V.S. Ranga Rao, citing the government order issued on November 17, 2025, which outlined the state’s holiday calendar for 2026.

CM Returns from Overseas Visit

The announcement was made shortly after the Chief Minister returned to Lucknow from his official visits to Singapore and Japan. Adityanath stated that the visit would help open new avenues for industrial growth and investment in Uttar Pradesh.

The early salary release and extended holiday are expected to bring relief and festive cheer to lakhs of government employees and workers across the state.