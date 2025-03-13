Holi 2025: Top-5 Skincare and Health Tips to Protect Yourself

The festival of colors is all set to take the country by storm on the 14th of March, and people are gearing up to celebrate the festival grandly all over. While Holi is known for its celebratory nature and people throwing colors at each other, it can also turn a bit dangerous if proper care is not taken. Fret not. Here, we will help you with basic skincare and health tips to follow before stepping outside to play Holi.

Top skincare and health tips for the auspicious Holi festival

1) Protect your Face

The first and foremost idea is to create a protective barrier against colors. Apply a generous layer of coconut oil, almond oil, or a thick moisturizer on your face and body.

2) Oil your Hair

While attempting to protect your face, it is also crucial to safeguard your hair. For this, it is typically advised to oil your hair and not venture out with a dry scalp as the repercussions could be severe.

3) Keep yourself hydrated

Hydration is key. While it is true that Holi is a festival of colors and you might think that protecting your skin will be enough, sometimes it is extremely important to safeguard your body as well. Keep drinking water on a regular basis to stay hydrated and flush out toxins.

4) Go for full-sleeved cottonwear

Opt for cotton clothes and ensure that you are going for full-sleeved wear to ensure that you are not coming in direct contact with the colors.

5) Protect your lips

Apply a thick lip balm or petroleum jelly to protect your lips from dryness and staining.

More than all the above-mentioned tips, it is important to ensure that you are using natural, herbal, or homemade colors in order to avoid skin irritation.