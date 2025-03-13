Holi 2025: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Holi, the colourful and lively Hindu festival, is soon to arrive. This year, the festival will be observed on March 14, 2025, with the Holika Dahan ritual on the night of March 13, 2025. In this article, we will discuss the importance of Holi, the puja vidhi, muhurat, and samagri needed for the ritual.

Significance of Holi

Holi is a festival of triumph of good over evil, based on the legend of Prahlada's worship of Lord Vishnu and Holika's death. It is said that Hiranyakashyap, a king, prohibited his son Prahlada from worshipping Lord Vishnu. But Prahlada still worshipped Lord Vishnu, which displeased his father. Hiranyakashyap then requested his sister Holika to burn Prahlada alive. But because of Prahlada's love for Lord Vishnu, he was rescued, and Holika was reduced to ashes.

Holi is also celebrated to mark the coming of spring and the disappearance of winter. Holi is for two days, of which the first one is known as Holika Dahan or Jalawali Holi, while the second is known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi.

Holi 2025: Muhurat for Holika Dahan

As per the Drik Panchang, the muhurat for Holika Dahan is between 11:26 PM on March 13 and 12:19 AM on March 14, for about 53 minutes. The Purnima Tithi starts on March 13, 2025, at 10:35 AM and ends on March 14, 2025, at 12:23 PM.

Holi 2025: Puja Samagri

For conducting the Holika Dahan ceremony, the following samagri (materials) are needed:

A bowl of water

Cow dung beads

Roli

Unbroken rice (also referred to as Akshat in Sanskrit)

Aromas such as agarbatti and dhoop

Flowers

Raw cotton thread

Turmeric pieces

Unbroken lentils of moong

Natasha

Gulal powder

Coconut

Holi 2025: Puja Vidhi

To conduct the Holika Dahan ritual, follow these instructions:

Put all the puja items on a thali.

Keep water in a pot by the side of the thali.

Stand facing the east or north direction while conducting the puja.

Pour water on the thali and the individual performing the puja, before starting the puja and reciting the mantras.

Wrap three, five, or seven rounds of raw yarn around the Holika before igniting it.

Holi 2025: Mantras

Recite the following mantras during the Holika Dahan ritual:

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Sarvaswarupe Sarveshe Sarvashakti Samanvite Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi Durge Devi Namostute

Om Namo Bhagavate, Vasudevaya Dhanvantraye,

Amruta Kalasha Hastaya Sarvamaya Vinashanaya Trailoka Naathaya, Shri Maha Vishnave Namah

Ugram viral maha-Vishnu jvalantam sarvato mukham nrisimham bhishanam bhadram writer tritium namely aham

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshi Mamritaat

Conclusion

Holi is a festival that marks the triumph of good over evil and the coming of spring. With puja vidhi, muhurat, and samagri to be performed per the Holika Dahan ritual, believers can gain the blessings of Lord Vishnu and rejoice in the celebration of the festival in ecstasy and religious satisfaction.

