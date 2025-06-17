Haryana Model Sheetal Chaudhary Called Sister for Help Before Brutal Murder by Boyfriend

Just days after the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case came to light, another brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the country.

A day after the body of Haryana model Sheetal Chaudhary was found in a canal, investigations have revealed that her boyfriend, Sunil, allegedly slit her throat and stabbed her eight times in the neck, chest, and arms before dumping her body.

According to the latest reports, Sheetal, popularly known as Simmi, had left her home in Panipat on June 14 for an album shoot in Ahar village. She was steadily gaining popularity in the Haryanvi music industry.

Around 10:30 pm, Sunil met her in Ahar. The two went out in his car, where they allegedly had a few drinks before an argument broke out. Late at night, Sheetal reportedly called her sister Neha, claiming that Sunil was beating her. The call was abruptly disconnected, and subsequent attempts by Neha to reach her went unanswered as Sheetal's phone had been switched off.

Sunil got himself admitted to a hospital on June 15, claiming that he had survived a drowning incident in which Sheetal allegedly drowned.

On June 16, police recovered a body from a canal in Kharkhoda near Sonipat. The identity was confirmed through tattoos on her hand and chest.

While the exact motive remains unclear, Sunil has confessed to the murder and has been arrested. Reports suggest that Sunil, a married man with two children, had proposed marriage to Sheetal. She allegedly refused after discovering his marital status. Sheetal herself was reportedly married and has a five-month-old child.

The two had reportedly known each other for six years, and Sheetal is said to have previously worked at Sunil’s hotel in Karnal.

Also Read: Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Expert’s Guide to Spotting Red Flags in a Relationship