Happy Teddy Day: Wishes, Messages, and Quotes on February 10

February 10 celebrates the fourth day of Valentine's Week, and it's time to shower your loved ones with cuddly teddy bears and affection. Teddy Day is a celebration of love, warmth, and comfort, symbolized by the soft and cuddly teddy bear.

History of Teddy Day

The tradition of Teddy Day started in 1902 when then, US President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt showed compassion by refusing to shoot a tied-up bear during a hunting trip. This led to the development of the first teddy bear toy and, in time, became the symbol of warmth, love, and affection in every corner of the world.



Quotes for Teddy Day



"Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." – Nicholas Sparks.

"A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him." – Brendan Franci.s

"You make me want to be a better man." – Melvin Udall

"To love is to burn, to be on fire." – Jane Austen

"Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up." – James Baldwin

"In the end, we discover that to love and let go can be the same thing." – Jack Kornfield

"Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. The pain of love lasts a lifetime." – Bette Davis

"You're the stuffing that makes my heart whole." – Unknown

"Our love is like a teddy bear's hug – warm, cosy, and always comforting." – Unknown

"You are as cute and lovable as a teddy bear!" – Unknown

"May this Teddy Day bring loads of love and joy into your life, just like you bring into mine every day!" – Unknown

"Hugs, cuddles, and endless love, that’s what this teddy bear brings for you!" – Unknown

Messages for Teddy Day

"Happy Teddy Day! May this cuddly teddy bring warmth, love, and happiness to your life, just like you bring to mine!"

"Just like a teddy, you are soft, cute, and always comforting. Wishing you a Happy Teddy Day, my love!"

"On this Teddy Day, I’m sending you a fluffy hug wrapped with love!"

"You are my teddy bear, always giving me comfort and love. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!"

"This teddy is a symbol of my love for you, soft, warm, and full of care."

"You make my world as soft and warm as a teddy bear’s hug. Wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day!"

"Whenever you hug this teddy, remember that I am hugging you in my heart."

"Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and lots of teddy bear cuddles!"

"Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to the love of my life! You're my forever teddy bear."

"To the person who makes my heart skip a beat, Happy Teddy Day! You're the best!"

"Sending you a big teddy bear hug on this special day. Love you!"

"Happy Teddy Day to my partner in cuddles!"

Greetings for Teddy Day

"Happy Teddy Day! May your day be filled with love and teddy bear hugs."

"Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to all my friends and family!"

"Cuddling with my favourite teddy bear, you!"

"Sending teddy bear love to the one who makes my heart skip a beat!"

"You're the teddy bear to my heart, forever and always!"

"You're the teddy bear to my heart, making it warm and fuzzy."

"Just like a teddy bear, you're cuddly, lovable, and always there for me."

"Teddy bears are cute, but you're cuter. Happy Teddy Day!"

"May this Teddy Day bring loads of love and joy into your life!"

"Hugs, cuddles, and endless love, that’s what this teddy bear brings for you!"

"You are as cute and lovable as a teddy bear! Sending you lots of hugs on this special Teddy Day!"

"Hey! Just wanted to wish you a Happy Teddy Day! Here's a virtual teddy bear hug from me to you."

Gift Ideas for Teddy Day

Cuddly Teddy Bears: A soft and cuddly teddy bear is the perfect gift for Teddy Day.

Personalized Teddy Bears: A customized teddy bear with a special

Also read: Telangana schools holiday on February 14; Here's why!