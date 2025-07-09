Guru Purnima 2025: Is it a Stock Market Holiday?

Guru Purnima, an important Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain festival, is on July 10 this year. But it is not a holiday declared by the nation, so the stock market will be open as usual.

No Holiday for NSE and BSE

Neither the National Stock Exchange (NSE) nor the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced July 10 as a holiday. Based on their 2025 trading holiday calendar, the next market closure will be on August 15 for Independence Day, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27. Hence, business activities will go on as usual on July 10.

Trading Schedule for July 10

The BSE and NSE will operate as per their normal timings on July 10. The timings for the equity segment trading are fixed at 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the following market timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing session: 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Block deal session: Morning window (8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) and afternoon window (2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.).

Bank and Government Office Services

Banks and government offices will also function as usual on July 10, since Guru Purnima is not a national festival. Although some schools in certain states may mark the festival, it is not a compulsorily observed festival across the country.

In short, the stock market will operate as usual on July 10, with normal trading hours and regulations. Investors and traders can have a regular trading day without interruption caused by Guru Purnima.

