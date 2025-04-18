Good Friday 2025: Quotes and Bible Verses to Share with Family

April 18, 2025

A Telugu woman from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh died in a hit-and-run accident in Texas, US. The accident took place at the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago drive, a residential streen near N. Bonnie Brae Stree and W. University Drive in Denton city on April 12 when the Telugu woman, identified as Deepthi Vangavolu, and her friend Snigdha from Medikonduru in Guntur district were heading home on foot.