Good Friday 2025: Quotes and Bible Verses to Share with Family
Apr 18, 2025, 09:54 IST
Good Friday is a day of reflection, prayer, and gratitude, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the profound sacrifice he made for humanity. Sharing inspirational quotes and Bible verses with loved ones can foster a deeper sense of peace, hope, and faith.
Powerful Good Friday Quotes
- The Significance of the Cross: "The cross is not the end—it’s the beginning of hope, grace, and redemption."
- Love and Sacrifice: "Good Friday whispers: Love always wins."
- Hope and Reflection: "Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow."
- Faith and Resurrection: "It is the resurrection that makes Good Friday good" - Ravi Zacharias
- Transformation: "Jesus said, 'It is finished.' With those three words, He changed everything."
Uplifting Bible Verses for Good Friday
- Forgiveness and Mercy: "The Lord our God is merciful and forgiving, although we have turned away from him" (Daniel 9:9).
- Love and Salvation: "For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that everyone who believes in him may not perish but have eternal life" (John 3:16).
- Healing and Restoration: "He carried our sins in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sin and live for righteousness; by his wounds, you have been healed" (1 Peter 2:24).
- Sacrifice and Redemption: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement of peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed" (Isaiah 53:5).
- Faith and Promise: "Today you will be with me in Paradise" (Luke 23:43).
- Father, forgive them: "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do" (Luke 23:34).
- Greater love has no one: "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends" (John 15:13).
- My God, my God, why: "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?" (Matthew 27:46).
- Father, into your hands: "Father, into your hands I commit my spirit" (Luke 23:46).
- Having disarmed the powers: "Having disarmed the powers and authorities, he made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross" (Colossians 2:15).
- The son of man will go: "The son of man will go just as it is written about him" (Matthew 26:24).
- Blessed are the merciful: "Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy" (Matthew 5:7).
- For by grace you have been saved: "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God" (Ephesians 2:8).
- A new commandment: "A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another" (John 13:34).
- For I will be merciful: "For I will be merciful toward their iniquities, and I will remember their sins no more" (Hebrews 8:12).
- First of all, continue to love: "First of all, continue to love one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins" (1 Peter 4:8).
- Because if you forgive: "Because if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you" (Matthew 6:14).
- Do not judge: "Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven" (Luke 6:37).
Good Friday Messages for Loved Ones
- "Wishing you comfort in the silence and joy in what's to come."
- "May your heart be light, knowing grace covers all."
- "May His mercy wash over you this Good Friday and always."
- "Let us bow in thanksgiving and stand in love."
- "May God's love lead you forward today and forevermore."
