Gold and Silver Prices in India on February 4, 2025: Gold Sees a Modest Decline

Gold prices in India experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The cost of 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 8,421.3 per gram, marking a decline of ₹440.0, while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 7,721.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹400.0. Over the past week, the price fluctuation of 24-carat gold is recorded at -3.04%, while the change over the last month stands at -6.84%.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India remain unchanged, standing at ₹102,500.0 per kg.

Gold Rates Across Major South Indian Cities

Gold Rate in Chennai

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹84,061.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹84,511.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹81,941.0 per 10 grams

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹84,055.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹84,505.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹81,935.0 per 10 grams

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹84,069.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹84,519.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹81,949.0 per 10 grams

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹84,077.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹84,527.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹81,957.0 per 10 grams

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹84,075.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹84,525.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹81,955.0 per 10 grams

Silver Prices Across Major South Indian Cities

Silver Prices in Chennai

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹109,600.0 per kg

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹109,700.0 per kg

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹106,600.0 per kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹101,500.0 per kg

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹101,600.0 per kg

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹98,500.0 per kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹110,200.0 per kg

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹110,300.0 per kg

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹107,200.0 per kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹108,600.0 per kg

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹108,700.0 per kg

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹105,600.0 per kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Today’s Rate (04-02-2025): ₹111,000.0 per kg

Yesterday’s Rate (03-02-2025): ₹111,100.0 per kg

Last Week’s Rate (29-01-2025): ₹108,000.0 per kg

Key Factors Influencing Gold and Silver Prices

The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to several key factors, including:

Global Demand: The worldwide demand for precious metals significantly impacts price trends.

Currency Fluctuations: The strength of the US dollar against other currencies influences the appeal of gold and silver as investment options.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates generally reduce the attractiveness of non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

Government Policies: Changes in regulations related to the import and taxation of precious metals can affect their prices.

Geopolitical and Economic Events: Global economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions can drive investors towards safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Market Insights from Jewelers

Jewelers and market experts provide valuable insights into price trends based on market demand, global trends, and investor behavior. Keeping an eye on their assessments can help buyers and investors make informed decisions.