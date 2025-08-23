Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Muhurat and Puja Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi, a holy Hindu festival, is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the obstacle remover and the bringer of good luck. The year 2025 will see the festival celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and it will be ushered in with much enthusiasm everywhere in the country.

Auspicious Muhurat and Tithi

The Chaturthi Tithi, when the festival starts, starts on August 26 at 1:54 PM and ends on August 27 at 3:44 PM. The best time for Ganesh Puja is during the Madhyahna phase on August 27, between 11:05 AM and 1:40 PM. The ritualistic puja and prayers can be offered to Lord Ganesha by the devotees during this time.

City-Specific Muhurat Timings:

New Delhi: 11:05 AM – 1:40 PM

Mumbai: 11:24 AM – 1:55 PM

Pune: 11:21 AM – 1:51 PM

Bengaluru: 11:07 AM – 1:36 PM

Importance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha is worshiped as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and beginnings. The festival celebrates culture, tradition, and togetherness, reminding the devotees to shed all negativity and step forward with courage. Lord Ganesha worship during this festival is expected to remove obstacles, bring peace, and assist in fulfilling yet-to-be-fulfilled wishes and endeavors.

Rituals and Celebrations

The celebration starts with the placement of nicely decorated idols of Lord Ganesha at residences and public pandals. The rituals are as follows:

Panchamrit Abhishek: bathing the idol with a combination of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar

Alankaram: adorning the idol with new clothes, ornaments, and garlands

Offerings: flowers, durva grass, coconut, jaggery, and Lord Ganesha's favorite sweets, specifically modaks and laddoos

Aarti and Bhajans: morning and evening aarti with bhajans and devotional songs

Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Devotees are urged to practice eco-friendly means during the festival, including:

Using natural colors and clay idols

Avoiding toxic and plastic materials

Composting flower waste

Home visarjan through small clay idols

Visarjan

The festival is concluded with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025, as the idol is immersed in water. The devotees say goodbye to Lord Ganesha, asking for his good wishes for a prosperous future.

