NEW DELHI: In the latest development, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has agreed to allow foreign lawyers and law firms to practice in the country, however in a regulated manner on the principle of reciprocity. This should be done in such a way that would be mutually beneficial for advocates from India.

As per the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022 foreign lawyers and law firms will be entitled to practice only in non-litigious matters.

The areas of practice are foreign law, arbitration matters, and international legal issues.

Foreign lawyers or firms would have to register with the BCI, and the registration fee for a foreign lawyer is $25,000, and for a law firm, it is $50,000.

The registration done under rule 7 shall be valid for a period of 5 (five) years only and the foreign lawyer and/or Law Firm would be required to renew it by filing an application for renewal in Form B within six months before the date on which such validity expires.

These rules will also help to address the concerns expressed about the flow of Foreign Direct Investment in the country and making India a hub of International Commercial Arbitration.

Foreign lawyers would be allowed to practice transactional work /corporate work such as joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions, intellectual property matters, drafting of contracts, and other related matters on a reciprocal basis.

Foreign lawyers or foreign law firms can also open up law offices in India and also enter into a partnership with one or more foreign lawyers or foreign law firms registered in India. (IANS inputs)

