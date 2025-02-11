February 12 Holiday - Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Importance

Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the revered Bhakti movement saint and poet, will be observed on February 12, 2025. This special day is celebrated annually on Magh Purnima, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and its date varies in the Gregorian calendar each year. Devotees across India mark the occasion with immense enthusiasm, honoring Guru Ravidas’s teachings and contributions to social reform.

Will There Be a Holiday on February 12?

Yes, the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on February 12, 2025, in honor of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued an order confirming that all government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges will remain closed on this day. Previously, a restricted holiday had been announced, but it has now been upgraded to a full government holiday.

Significance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement and is revered as a spiritual leader and social reformer. He strongly opposed caste-based discrimination and gender inequality, advocating for a more just and inclusive society. His devotional hymns and teachings emphasize equality, love, and devotion to God. Some of his verses are also included in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism.

Guru Ravidas is especially venerated in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. On his birth anniversary, devotees participate in processions, prayer meetings, and recitations of his hymns to pay homage to his legacy.